4 months ago
Revamped Mercedes S-Class to hit showrooms in July
April 18, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 4 months ago

Revamped Mercedes S-Class to hit showrooms in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Germany's Daimler said a revamped version of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan would hit showrooms starting in July.

The car, launched at the Shanghai motor show this week, has a 48-volt power system which allows Mercedes to convert the alternator into a supplementary electric motor to boost acceleration and to provide wireless charging for mobile phones, Daimler said.

Using high-definition maps provided by HERE, the car can also predict the curves of the road and adjust the vehicle's speed accordingly.

An AMG tuned version of the S-Class features cylinder deactivation, which helps save fuel by shutting down parts of the engine in certain driving conditions like stop-start traffic, Mercedes said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

