Nissan's logo is pictured on an engine of Maxima model during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd aims to sell at least 1.4 million vehicles in China this year, the carmaker's global sales chief Daniele Schillaci told reporters on Wednesday at the Shanghai auto show.

The Japanese carmaker saw vehicle sales rise 8.4 percent last year to 1.35 million units, above its target of 1.3 million.