FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota sees future where others don't in fuel cell technology
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 13, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota sees future where others don't in fuel cell technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), the global leader in hybrid vehicles, believes that hydrogen fuel cells are a “viable technology for the foreseeable future”, the head of the Japanese automaker’s North American operations said on Sunday.

“I know some of the automotive world have been negative on fuel cell vehicles but other automakers as well as Toyota are moving forward with this technology,” Jim Lentz said in a speech ahead of the annual North American International Auto Show.

Toyota unveiled a fuel cell concept sedan at the Tokyo Motor Show in November. The car, which features two hydrogen tanks and a driving range of about 500 km (310 miles), will sell for 5 million to 10 million yen ($48,000 to $96,000) when it goes on sale in 2015, Toyota has said.

Lentz reiterated Toyota’s forecast for the entire U.S. market to grow modestly to around 16 million vehicles in 2014, “leveling off” after posting strong growth of more than 7 percent last year.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.