October U.S. auto sales 18.24 million annualized rate

(Reuters) - Automakers reported a 13.6 percent rise in U.S. sales in October from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 18.24 million vehicles.

The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas.

INDUSTRY TOTALS

Oct-15 Oct-14 PCT CHNG

Total industry 1,455,516 1,281,313 13.6

Total car 620,733 596,231 4.1

Total truck 834,783 685,082 21.9

Domestic car 454,203 433,313 4.8

Domestic truck 702,991 598,271 17.5

Import car 166,530 162,918 2.2

Import truck 131,792 86,811 51.8

YTD-15 YTD-14 PCT CHG

Total industry 14,507,911 13,712,618 5.8

Total car 6,538,338 6,642,890 -1.6

Total truck 7,969,573 7,069,728 12.7

Domestic car 4,770,815 4,765,289 0.1

Domestic truck 6,873,742 6,172,569 11.4

Import car 1,767,523 1,877,601 -5.9

Import truck 1,095,831 897,159 22.1

U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions)

Oct-15 Oct-14

Domestic car 5.89 5.84

Domestic truck 8.61 7.50

Import car 2.12 2.14

Import truck 1.62 1.10

Total 18.24 16.58

SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations