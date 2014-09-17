FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auxilium Pharma adopts poison pill after Endo's unsolicited bid
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 17, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Auxilium Pharma adopts poison pill after Endo's unsolicited bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc adopted a poison pill with a 15 percent trigger, a day after an unsolicited $2.2 billion buyout offer from Endo International Plc.

Poison pills, or shareholder rights plans, are designed to stop hostile takeover attempts by triggering the issuance of new shares, which dilutes the holdings of all investors if any one exceeds a set threshold.

Auxilium said on Wednesday its board will review Endo’s proposal, but it would not modify or withdraw its bid for Canadian eye drug maker QLT Inc.

Endo’s offer could complicate Auxilium’s buyout of QLT, analysts said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.