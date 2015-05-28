FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Notable U.S. semiconductor M&A deals since December 2013
May 28, 2015 / 10:39 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Notable U.S. semiconductor M&A deals since December 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) on Thursday agreed to buy Broadcom Corp BRCM.O for $37 billion in the largest chip industry deal ever, turning a lesser-known company run by a ferocious dealmaker into one of the biggest industry players.

Demand for cheaper chips and new products to power Internet-connected gadgets is driving consolidation in the semiconductor industry.

Worldwide semiconductor M&A reached $31 billion last year, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. In the 12 months through March 2, 472 chip M&A deals were made worldwide, up from 383 in the previous year.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
