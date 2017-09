(Reuters) - Analog chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.

The company’s net income increased to $158 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter from $113 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $701 million from $562 million.