FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avago Technologies quarterly revenue jumps 97 percent
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 28, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Avago Technologies quarterly revenue jumps 97 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) reported a 97 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips used in smartphones.

However, the company reported a net loss of $164 million, or 65 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Aug. 3 compared with a profit of $142 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier, as its expenses jumped.

Expenses more than tripled to $555 million as Avago spent more on research and development and marketing.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.26 per share.

Revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $644 million.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.