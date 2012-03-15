Man dies from injuries sustained in Alaska avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - A second man pulled from an avalanche on Tuesday in the mountains near Haines, Alaska, has died, Alaska State Troopers said on Wednesday.

Nick Dodov, 26, of Truckee, California, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident, according to the troopers.

Dodov had been snowboarding in an area north of Haines that is popular with helicopter skiers, according to the troopers. Another member of his party, helicopter-skiing guide Robert Liberman, 35, of Telluride, Colorado, died at the scene Tuesday.

Theirs were the first avalanche deaths this winter in Alaska, according to the troopers.

Both men were buried in six to eight feet of snow, trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters said. They would probably not have been found had they not been wearing avalanche beacons, she added.

Dodov was flown to Seattle for medical treatment after being pulled from the snow and was listed in critical condition before he died, according to the troopers.

Liberman was a former college ski racer and seasonal ski guide working for Haines-based Alaska Heliskiing, according to that company’s website.

There were five avalanche deaths in Alaska in the winter and spring of 2010 and 2011, according to the Alaska Avalanche Information Center.

Three of those who died were climbers in Denali National Park, one was a skier at Hatcher Pass north of Anchorage and one was a hiker on a mountain trail in the Anchorage area, according to the center.