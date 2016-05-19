FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Avanquest about to acquire a U.S. software company: source
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

France's Avanquest about to acquire a U.S. software company: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Avanquest (AVQ.PA) is about to acquire a U.S.-based software company and is currently finalizing the financing of the deal, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. company that Avanquest seeks to buy has total annual revenues of about $180 million, the source added, refusing to name the target.

Avanquest Chief Executive Officer Pierre Cesarini declined to comment.

The French group was founded in 1984 and has been listed since 1996. It reported total revenues of 108.9 million euros ($122 million) for the 2014-2015 fiscal year and an operating profit of 1.2 million euros.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus and Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.