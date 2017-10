A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Aveo Oncology said the Food and Drug Administration denied approval for its experimental kidney cancer drug citing inconsistent trial results and asked for an additional study.

In a complete response letter to the company, the health regulator said inconsistent survival data from the drug tivozanib’s trials made the results ”uninterpretable and inconclusive.