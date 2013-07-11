FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aveo says SEC asked for information on tivozanib
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 11, 2013 / 9:58 PM / in 4 years

Aveo says SEC asked for information on tivozanib

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 3 seeking documents and communication covering its experimental cancer drug, tivozanib.

Aveo shares fell 15 percent in extended trading after closing at $2.54 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The SEC is seeking information on tivozanib-related communication between Aveo and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, investors and others.

The company has lost two-thirds of its value since comments by FDA reviewers first indicated in April that tivozanib faced difficulty in securing approval as a kidney cancer treatment.

Aveo said on Thursday that it will not comment on the SEC’s “non-public, fact-finding inquiry” until it is closed or the regulator takes any further action that merits a public disclosure.

The SEC informed Aveo that the inquiry should not be construed as an indication that any violations of law have occurred.

The FDA denied approval to tivozanib as a treatment for renal cell or kidney cancer last month citing inconsistent survival data from the trials which made the results ”uninterpretable and inconclusive.

Reporting by Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.