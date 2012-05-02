Aveo says cancer drug not better than existing therapy

(Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc said a combination of its experimental drug to treat a type of lung cancer and the standard of care did not significantly improve the response and survival rate in a mid-stage study.

A combination of Aveo’s ficlatuzumab and AstraZeneca’s anti-cancer drug gefitinib, which is marketed as Iressa, was tested against gefitinib on Asian patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Preliminary results from a mid-stage study showed that patients on the combination treatment showed a better response rate and higher disease-progression free survival compared with those on gefitinib alone, but the results were not statistically significant, Aveo said in a statement.

Aveo expects to present complete data from the trial at a medical meeting in the second half of this year.