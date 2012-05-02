FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aveo says cancer drug not better than existing therapy
#Health News
May 2, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Aveo says cancer drug not better than existing therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc said a combination of its experimental drug to treat a type of lung cancer and the standard of care did not significantly improve the response and survival rate in a mid-stage study.

A combination of Aveo’s ficlatuzumab and AstraZeneca’s anti-cancer drug gefitinib, which is marketed as Iressa, was tested against gefitinib on Asian patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Preliminary results from a mid-stage study showed that patients on the combination treatment showed a better response rate and higher disease-progression free survival compared with those on gefitinib alone, but the results were not statistically significant, Aveo said in a statement.

Aveo expects to present complete data from the trial at a medical meeting in the second half of this year.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

