Oil and gas sectors power Aveva profit lift
May 28, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Oil and gas sectors power Aveva profit lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British engineering design software group Aveva (AVV.L) on Monday posted a 14 percent rise in adjusted profit, helped by a strong demand at the end of the year from the oil and gas industries, increasing its confidence for the current year.

The group reported adjusted pretax profit of 62.3 million pounds ($97.4 million) - the market was expecting an average of 60 million pounds - on revenue up 13 percent to 195.9 million pounds for the year to end-March.

The company, whose software is used to design ships, oil refineries and nuclear power stations, said it expected a better performance in China after a restructuring.

Aveva increased its final dividend by 14 percent to 17 pence a share.

($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)

Reporting by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
