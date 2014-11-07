Security software maker AVG approached by possible buyers: WSJ

An AVG logo is seen during the International CTIA WIRELESS Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - AVG Technologies NV (AVG.N) has been approached by potential buyers amid a wave of deals for security-software makers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no formal sale process, but should there be a deal, it would likely come together in the coming months, according to the report.

Amsterdam-based AVG Technologies provides software that neutralizes viruses and spams and provides internet security.

Private-equity firms have been increasing their bets on security-focused technology providers, WSJ reported

AVG could not be reached immediately for comment.