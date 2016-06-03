FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Continental, Delta Air Lines possible bidders for Avianca: WSJ
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 2, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

United Continental, Delta Air Lines possible bidders for Avianca: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delta airline name tags are seen at Delta terminal in JFK Airport in New York, July 30, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) are among the possible bidders for Colombia’s Avianca Holdings SA AVT_p.CN, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advisers to Avianca have distributed a document to potential bidders seeking a $500 million capital injection, the newspaper said, citing one of the people familiar with the matter.

The source also said that the process may develop into a full sale, according to the Journal.

Delta Air Lines declined to comment. United Continental did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Calls to the media offices of Avianca in Bogota and San José, Costa Rica, were not answered after working hours. A request for comment sent by email was not immediately answered.

The process, which is in early stages, may not lead to a deal, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.