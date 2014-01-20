FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doric expects to complete Airbus A380 order soon
#Business News
January 20, 2014 / 3:49 PM / 4 years ago

Doric expects to complete Airbus A380 order soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An A380 Airbus arrives on the tarmac during the Airbus annual press conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Doric Lease Corp expects to finalize an order for 20 Airbus (AIR.PA) A380 superjumbo jets in the next couple of months, a senior executive said on Monday.

“Airbus has said it expects to have the order finalized in the next couple of months. That is where we are and where we expect to be,” Paul Kent, chief commercial officer, told a conference hosted by Airline Economics.

“We will have news relatively quickly on completion,” he added.

Doric Lease Corp placed the order, worth $8 billion at list prices, at the Paris Airshow in June 2013.

The Dublin-based company has partnered with Airbus to find new customers for the world’s largest airliner following slack sales. In a separate move, Emirates airline subsequently placed a firm order for 50 of the aircraft.

Doric has made progress in placing with airlines the aircraft it plans to order, Kent added, but declined to give details.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Tim Hepher

