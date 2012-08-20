FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Church & Dwight to buy Avid Health for $650 million
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 20, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Church & Dwight to buy Avid Health for $650 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD.N) will buy privately held Avid Health for $650 million in cash to take advantage of the growing nutritional supplement market.

The company said Avid’s gummy vitamins business provides a new growth platform in the fast-growing vitamin, mineral, supplement category.

Church & Dwight, which makes the Arm & Hammer baking soda, expects the deal to dilute its 2012 earnings by 2 cents per share, but add to its 2013 earnings. Including Avid, the company expects to earn between $2.39 and $2.41 per share in 2012.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Avid, which has brands such as Vitafusion and L‘il Critters, had net sales of about $230 million for the trailing twelve months through June 30.

Church & Dwight, which signed the deal on August 17, expects to finance the acquisition with a combination of debt and cash. The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight were up 2 percent at $54.00 after the bell. They had closed at $53.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.