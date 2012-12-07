FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Electric near deal to buy Italy's Avio: sources
December 7, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

General Electric near deal to buy Italy's Avio: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is near a deal to acquire Italy’s Avio, a privately held airplane parts supplier, people familiar with the situation on Friday.

“General Electric is in pole position; it’s working on the details of the deal,” said a person familiar with the situation.

The sale is being managed by Cinven, a private equity fund that controls Avio.

“It will be a busy weekend,” said another person.

The sources did not provide any further details.

Press reports have valued the company at more than 3 billion euros.

France’s Safran SA (SAF.PA), with interests in airplanes, aerospace and defense, has also been in talks to buy Avio.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Massimo Gaia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
