Avis steers wrong way to avoid investor hazard

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Decision making at Avis may be going the way of its famed slogan, "We try harder." The $3.2 billion rental-car outfit scrapped the motto almost five years ago after five decades of service. The poison pill it just adopted suggests the board has stopped heeding the message, too.

Avis Budget made the move on Monday after its biggest shareholder, SRS Investment, refused to renew a deal it agreed to last year that precluded it from adding to its hefty stake, running a proxy contest and other restrictive measures. The company worries that its stock buyback plans will give the hedge fund more control without paying a premium.

SRS already owns a 28.5 percent economic interest, two-thirds of it in the form of cash-settled derivatives and options. In exchange for a board seat and the right to recommend another independent director, which it did, SRS agreed in January 2016 to take no more action for a year.

Poison pills are typically implemented by boards under threat. There is no obvious friction between Avis and SRS. The company's shares have gained 42 percent over the past 12 months, far outpacing the S&P 500 Index. SRS has no track record of being a pushy investor, either. What Avis fears remains as unclear as why SRS would choose not to extend its so-called standstill agreement with the company.

It is possible Avis is uneasy about what happened at struggling rival Hertz, where activist billionaire Carl Icahn recently doubled his stake to about a third. SRS may, perhaps, sense opportunities for Avis and its fleet-buying know-how in the growing car-sharing market – Avis also owns Zipcar – and the driverless-car era that's just around the bend.

Either way, the board's protective tactic is overly defensive, even if Avis says it will be in place for just a year and won't be implemented again without a shareholder vote. The company has reduced its share count by about a fifth over the last three years and just added $250 million to its 2017 stock repurchase plan. Buying back that amount would increase SRS's stake by less than a percentage point.

If "creeping control" is the genuine concern, Avis could suspend the buybacks and return extra cash with a one-time payout or a new dividend policy. Who knows: The mere suggestion of such a plan might help Avis and SRS find fresh common ground.