Avis Budget posts loss on higher expenses
May 7, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Avis Budget posts loss on higher expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Car rental company Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) posted a quarterly loss on a 35 percent increase in expenses, but revenue rose on improved travel demand across majority of the company’s markets.

For the first quarter, the company reported net loss of $23 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with earnings of $7 million, or 6 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.62 billion. Total expenses increased to $1.65 billion due to the company’s 2011 acquisition of Avis Europe.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net

