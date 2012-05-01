FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avis Budget to post Q1 net loss, sees FY rev up
May 1, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

Avis Budget to post Q1 net loss, sees FY rev up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Car rental company Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) said it expects to post a first-quarter loss on one-time charges, but forecast a full-year revenue growth of between 24 percent and 29 percent on improving travel demand and a strong used-vehicle market.

For full-year 2012, the company expects revenue to be between $7.3 billion and $7.6 billion. Analysts, on average, expected $7.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It also said North American fleet costs are likely to fall by 3 to 8 percent on a per-unit basis in 2012.

Avis expects to post a first-quarter net loss of about $23 million, hurt by debt extinguishment costs and acquisition-related charges. Excluding items, it expects net income of about $14 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be $1.6 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.59 billion.

Shares of the company were up more than 3 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $13.16 Monday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

