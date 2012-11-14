FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo eyes Aviva U.S. life insurance unit - report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 14, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Apollo eyes Aviva U.S. life insurance unit - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) is the lead bidder for Aviva Plc’s (AV.L) U.S. life insurance and annuities business, according to a report on Wednesday.

Apollo has teamed up with Guggenheim Partners LLC for the bid, Bloomberg said, and will likely beat out Philip Falcone’s Harbinger Group Inc (HRG.N) for the unit.

Aviva, Britain’s second-biggest insurer, is trying to sell 16 underperforming businesses as it seeks to get out of less profitable markets.

The company, which sells home and auto insurance as well as life and savings polices across Europe, said total sales fell 5 percent to 28.9 billion pounds ($46 billion) in the first nine months.

Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.