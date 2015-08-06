FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AXA fund arm to shift 34 bln euros in assets to Aviva Investors
August 6, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

AXA fund arm to shift 34 bln euros in assets to Aviva Investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers said on Wednesday it had been notified that 34 billion euros ($36.95 billion) in assets it currently manages on behalf of Friends Life would move to Aviva Investors by the end of the year.

The statement followed one from British insurer Aviva in which it said it planned to move some of the funds currently run by AXA in-house, following a review of its operations after buying Friends Life earlier this year.

“From the outset, Aviva made it clear that the acquisition offers the opportunity to increase Aviva Investors’ AUM (assets under management) by recapturing previously outsourced asset management contracts,” AXA said in a statement.

AXA said the withdrawal would likely have a “limited negative impact” on AXA IM’s underlying earnings for 2016, and that it would receive a one-off withdrawal fee, which will be accounted for in its net income.

“Given this move by Aviva, we now anticipate that, over a period of time, some of the remaining assets that we manage on behalf of Friends Life may also be removed.”

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

