Aviva takes an extra 23 percent stake in India JV
May 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Aviva takes an extra 23 percent stake in India JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People enter and exit the AVIVA headquarters building in Dublin October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

(Reuters) - Insurer Aviva (AV.L) said on Tuesday it had purchased an additional 23 percent share in Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited from joint venture partner Dabur Invest Corp.

The acquisition, which takes Aviva’s stake to 49 percent, followed a recent regulatory change in India. It will have a neutral impact on Aviva’s net assets, the company said in a statement.

Aviva India contributed 36 million pounds to Aviva’s net assets in 2015 and 4 million pounds to profits, it added.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
