Aviva to sell Delta Lloyd stake

LONDON (Reuters) - Aviva Plc (AV.L) said it was intending to sell its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd DLL.AS, a disposal that forms part of a reorganization at Britain’s no.2 insurer.

Aviva plans to sell all its 34.3 million shares in Delta Lloyd, it said on Tuesday, with an accelerated bookbuild to start immediately.

“This sale will be a good start to 2013 and supports our strategy to narrow focus and make Aviva a more nimble and athletic organization,” said Chief Executive Mark Wilson.

Aviva raised 318 million pounds via a sale of 37 million shares in Delta Lloyd last July.