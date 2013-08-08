FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aviva turnaround advances as first half sales rise
August 8, 2013 / 6:02 AM / in 4 years

Aviva turnaround advances as first half sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past an AVIVA logo outside the company's head office in the city of London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurance group Aviva (AV.L) posted a 5 percent rise in operating profits as rising sales in key markets offset weakness in southern European operations.

In a half year earnings statement on Thursday, Aviva said the value of new business - its key measure of growth - grew 17 percent to 401 million pounds.

The performance was driven by the UK, France and Asia, thought sales fell sharply in Italy and Spain, Aviva said.

“In the first half we have taken a number of steps to deliver our investment thesis of cash flow and growth. These results show satisfactory progress in Aviva’s turnaround,” Chief Executive Mark Wilson said.

Reporting by Chris Vellacott

