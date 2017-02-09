France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
LONDON British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Thursday announced the sale of a 50 percent stake in its life insurance joint venture Antarius 1 to a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) for about 425 million pounds ($531.42 million).
Antarius is currently owned jointly by Aviva and a separate subsidiary of Societe Generale.
"This is a good deal at an attractive valuation and the sale realises a strong return for our shareholders," said Aviva Chief Executive Officer Mark Wilson.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.