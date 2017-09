A man walks past an AVIVA logo outside the company's head office in the city of London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) agreed to sell its Turkish unit Aviva Sigorta AVIVA.IS to venture fund EMF Capital Partners, the Turkish company said on Tuesday.

The statement was made on the Istanbul stock exchange but did not provide details regarding the price of the deal.