Irish leasing firm Avolon slips 6 percent on New York debut
December 12, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Irish leasing firm Avolon slips 6 percent on New York debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon AVOL.N fell almost 6 percent on its debut on the New York stock exchange on Friday despite pricing the shares below its expected range of $21-23.

Avolon - the world’s ninth-largest aircraft leasing firm in terms of assets - priced its shares at $20 per share on Thursday, following weeks of share price volatility in the sector. That valued the company at $1.6 billion.

The shares were down 5.8 percent at $18.85 at 1606 GMT, compared with a fall of 1 percent on the S&P 500 .SPX.

Larger rival AerCap (AER.N) was down 2.6 percent - it has fallen 6 percent in the past three days and 11 percent in the past three weeks. AirCastle (AYR.N) was down 2.8 percent.

“The sector has been very volatile in the last few weeks,” said a senior executive at one of Avolon’s rivals. “Analysts have been warning that falling oil prices could cause overcapacity and falling yields” in U.S. airlines.

Investors have generally been cautious about initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks, said Josef Schuster, founder of IPO research firm IPOX Schuster.

“Geopolitical problems and weakness in stock markets is weighing on initial sentiments of the IPOs in general.”

Avolon’s chief executive told Reuters it priced its IPO below its forecast range due to the recent weakness in the stocks of its peers but said that the high value of its assets would provide “immediate upside” for investors.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
