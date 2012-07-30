Prosecutors ask to meet Jung in Avon bribe probe: report

A screen displays the price for Avon Products Inc. at the post that trades the stock on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors looking into possible bribery of foreign officials by Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) have asked to speak to Andrea Jung, the former chief executive and current full-time chairman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Prosecutors reached out to Jung through her lawyer, Theodore Wells Jr., a defense attorney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP whom she hired in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

An Avon spokeswoman declined to comment. Wells Jr. and a spokeswoman for Paul Weiss were not immediately available for comment.

In 2008, Avon disclosed it had opened an internal inquiry into whether its China business had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), which bars U.S. firms and others from paying bribes to officials of foreign governments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is also probing Avon’s China activities for potential violations of the FCPA, which requires companies to keep accurate books and records.

Prosecutors’ specific reason for speaking to Jung could not be determined, the WSJ reported.

Former Avon executives have faced interviews by prosecutors for more than a year. No charges have been brought, the report said.