Avon sales rise 2 percent excluding currency effect
August 1, 2013 / 11:18 AM / in 4 years

Avon sales rise 2 percent excluding currency effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) on Thursday said second-quarter sales rose 2 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, as it benefited from big gains in Latin America, its largest market.

The beauty products company reported net income of $31.9 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $61.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $2.51 billion, including the currency impact. Avon said the number of items it sold and the size of its sales force were unchanged in the quarter.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

