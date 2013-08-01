Avon sales ex-currency rise, says offer to settle bribe probe rejected

(Reuters) - Avon Products Inc (AVP.N) said on Thursday that sales rose 2 percent in the second quarter, excluding the impact of currency, helped by a jump in business in its biggest market, Latin America.

The beauty also said in a regulatory filing that in June, it made an offer including $12 million to settle a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission into whether it had engaged in bribery overseas.

Avon reported net income of $31.9 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $2.51 billion, compared to a profit of $61.6 million, or 14 cents a share, on revenue of $2.56 billion a year earlier.