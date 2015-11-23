Factbox: List of winners at the 2015 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2015 American Music Awards were given out on Sunday in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift and One Direction taking the top accolades.
Following is a list of winners grouped by musical genre.
One Direction
Sam Hunt
“Blank Space” - Taylor Swift
“Where Are Ü Now” - Skrillex & Diplo Featuring Justin Bieber
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
One Direction
“1989” - Taylor Swift
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
“Anything Goes” - Florida Georgia Line
Nicki Minaj
“The Pinkprint” - Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Rihanna
“Beauty Behind The Madness” - The Weeknd
Fall Out Boy
Taylor Swift
Enrique Iglesias
Casting Crowns
Calvin Harris
“Pitch Perfect 2”
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy