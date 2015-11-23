FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: List of winners at the 2015 American Music Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2015 American Music Awards were given out on Sunday in Los Angeles, with Taylor Swift and One Direction taking the top accolades.

Following is a list of winners grouped by musical genre.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

One Direction

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Sam Hunt

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Blank Space” - Taylor Swift

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

“Where Are Ü Now” - Skrillex & Diplo Featuring Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

One Direction

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

“1989” - Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

“Anything Goes” - Florida Georgia Line

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

“The Pinkprint” - Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

“Beauty Behind The Madness” - The Weeknd

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Fall Out Boy

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

Enrique Iglesias

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Casting Crowns

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC

Calvin Harris

TOP SOUNDTRACK

“Pitch Perfect 2”

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy

