Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 American Music Awards

(Reuters) - The 2016 American Music Awards were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of key winners for the fan-voted awards;
Ariana Grande
Zayn
“Work From Home” Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Sting
Beyonce
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber
Ariana Grande
Twenty One Pilots
“Purpose” Justin Bieber
“Love Yourself” Justin Bieber
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
“Storyteller” Carrie Underwood
Drake
“Views” Drake
“Hotline Bling” Drake
Chris Brown
Rihanna
“Anti” Rihanna
“Work” Rihanna featuring Drake
