Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 American Music Awards

Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The 2016 American Music Awards were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of key winners for the fan-voted awards;

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zayn

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

“Work From Home” Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

AWARD OF MERIT

Sting

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyonce

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

“Purpose” Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK

“Love Yourself” Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Blake Shelton

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

“Storyteller” Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

“Views” Drake

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

“Hotline Bling” Drake

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

“Anti” Rihanna

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

“Work” Rihanna featuring Drake