Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 American Music Awards
#Entertainment News
November 21, 2016 / 4:50 AM / in a year

Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 American Music Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ariana Grande accepts the award for artist of the year at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The 2016 American Music Awards were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following is a list of key winners for the fan-voted awards;

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zayn

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

“Work From Home” Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign

AWARD OF MERIT

Sting

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyonce

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

“Purpose” Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK

“Love Yourself” Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Blake Shelton

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

“Storyteller” Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

“Views” Drake

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

“Hotline Bling” Drake

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Rihanna

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

“Anti” Rihanna

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

“Work” Rihanna featuring Drake

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

