Taylor Swift dominates American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Taylor Swift led the field on Tuesday with six nominations for the 2015 American Music Awards, closely followed by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canada’s The Weeknd.

Swift, Sheeran and The Weeknd, who all have dominated the music charts this year, will compete for the biggest prize - artist of the year - in the fan-voted awards show taking place in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

Swift, 25, won nominations in virtually every category for which she is eligible, including favorite pop/rock album for her best-selling 2014 release “1989,” which cemented her switch from country music to dance-pop. She also will compete with Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor for best pop/rock female artist and her single “Blank Space” is among the nominees for song of the year.

Sheeran and The Weeknd each had five nominations.

Trainor, country newcomer Sam Hunt, Britain’s Sam Smith, rapper Nicki Minaj and Ohio-based indie rock band Walk the Moon, each had three nominations. Hunt and Walk the Moon also picked up nods for best new artist, along with The Weeknd, New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap and Swedish indie pop singer Tove Lo.

Music superstars Beyonce and Justin Bieber racked up just one nomination apiece after a quiet year on the music scene.

The American Music Award nominations are based on fan interaction as reflected on Billboard magazine and its website, including album and digital sales, touring, radio airplay, social media and touring.

Fan voting opened online on Tuesday and the 10 artist of the year nominees will be narrowed to five based on votes received by Nov. 11.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will host the American Music Awards show from Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live on ABC television.