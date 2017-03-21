FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
'I Am Not Madame Bovary' wins best film at Asian Film Awards
#Entertainment News
March 21, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 5 months ago

'I Am Not Madame Bovary' wins best film at Asian Film Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Chinese film "I Am Not Madame Bovary" took home three awards at the 11th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Tuesday, winning best film, best cinematographer and best actress.

Winner Fan Bingbing, who plays a woman accused of adultery, said it was her favorite role to date.

"Even though playing the role was challenging, I had an unforgettable experience," she told reporters.

Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano won best actor for his role in the drama "Harmonium" while South Korean director Na Hong-jin won the best director category for horror film "The Wailing."

Reporting by Reuters Television

