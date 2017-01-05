FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Tom Holland, Ruth Negga among BAFTA awards Rising Star nominees
#Entertainment News
January 5, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

Tom Holland, Ruth Negga among BAFTA awards Rising Star nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ruth Negga arrives on the red carpet for the film "Loving" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016.Mark Blinch

LONDON (Reuters) - Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the "Spider-Man" suit, and "Loving" actress Ruth Negga are among the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Thursday.

The list of five nominees includes Spanish actress Laia Costa, known for "Victoria", "The Witch" actress Anya Taylor-Joy and "Manchester by the Sea" actor Lucas Hedges.

Past winners, who are voted for by the public, include "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" actor John Boyega and Oscar nominee Tom Hardy.

BAFTA will announce the full list of nominees for this year's film awards, which will be held on Feb. 12, next week.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh Lawson

