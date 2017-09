LONDON (Reuters) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

Following is a list of key winners:

BEST FILM:

“The Revenant”

DIRECTOR:

Alejandro G. Inarritu, “The Revenant”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“Brooklyn”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mark Rylance, “Bridge of Spies”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Kate Winslet, “Steve Jobs”

ACTOR:

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant”

ACTRESS:

Brie Larson, “Room”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Spotlight”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“The Big Short”