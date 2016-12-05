Sasha Lane (L) poses with director Andrea Arnold as she arrives for the gala screening of the film ''American Honey'', during the 60th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London, Britain October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON "American Honey", "Under the Shadow" and "I, Daniel Blake" were among the winners at the British Independent Film Awards in London on Sunday, scooping some of the top prizes at the ceremony.

"American Honey", about a runaway teenage girl traveling across the American Midwest, was named Best British Independent Film and Andrea Arnold won the best director prize. Newcomer Sasha Lane won in the best actress category and the movie also picked up the award for Outstanding Achievement in Craft.

"Under the Shadow", set in post-revolution Iran in the 1980s, took the best screenplay award, the Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director) for Babak Anvari and best supporting actress for Avin Manshadi.

Veteran director Ken Loach's drama "I, Daniel Blake" saw Dave Johns pick up the "best actor" award while actress Hayley Squires won "most promising newcomer".

"Moonlight", a story about a young black man growing up in a rough Miami neighborhood, was named Best International Independent Film.

The event, which drew the likes of "Spectre" actress Naomie Harris and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, was hosted by British comedian Jennifer Saunders.

