Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes honored at Black Girls Rock ceremony
April 4, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Rihanna, Shonda Rhimes honored at Black Girls Rock ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWARK - Pop star Rihanna, TV writer Shonda Rhimes and singer Gladys Knight were among the winners at the 10th annual Black Girls Rock awards ceremony on Friday.

Rihanna took a break from her world tour to pick up this year’s Rock Star trophy and “Hunger Games” star Amandla Stenberg received the Young Gifted and Black Prize. “The Walking Dead” actress and playwright Danai Gurira was also honored.

Former DJ and model Beverly Bond said she created the event to celebrate black women who are making strides in their respective fields.

The awards show will air on U.S. cable network BET on April 5.

