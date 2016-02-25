David Bowie wins posthumous BRIT 'Icon' award

A man walks towards a mural of David Bowie in Sheffield, Britain February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - The late visionary British rock star David Bowie was honored with a posthumous “Icon” award at the BRITs music ceremony in London on Wednesday night, just over a month after his death.

Bowie was paid an emotional tribute first by British singer Annie Lennox, then by his friend, British actor Gary Oldman, who picked up the award on Bowie’s behalf.

“The world lost an artist of transcendent talent,” Oldman said. “He was the very definition, the living embodiment of that singular word: icon.”

New Zealand singer Lorde performed Bowie’s hit song “Life on Mars” in tribute to the singer after the award was announced.