Adele performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The annual British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) Awards were presented at a ceremony in London on Wednesday.

Following is a list of the winners.

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele, “25”

BRITISH SINGLE

Adele, “Hello”

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Adele

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

James Bay

BRITISH GROUP

Coldplay

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Bjork

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Justin Bieber

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Tame Impala

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Catfish And The Bottlemen

BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Adele

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

One Direction, “Drag Me Down”

BRIT ICON AWARD

David Bowie

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Jack Garratt

BRITISH PRODUCER

Charlie Andrew