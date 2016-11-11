Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page among stars in Tokyo for Classic Rock awards

TOKYO (Reuters) - A host of rockers gathered in Tokyo for this year's Classic Rock Roll of Honour on Friday, an annual awards ceremony hosted by Classic Rock magazine.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and heavy metal band X Japan co-founder Yoshiki Hayashi were joined on the red carpet by Hollywood actor and musician Johnny Depp.

Other attendees included guitarist Jeff Beck, who was presented with The Icon award.

The event, which began in 2005, was being held in Japan for the first time.