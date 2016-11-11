FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page among stars in Tokyo for Classic Rock awards
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / in 9 months

Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page among stars in Tokyo for Classic Rock awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A host of rockers gathered in Tokyo for this year's Classic Rock Roll of Honour on Friday, an annual awards ceremony hosted by Classic Rock magazine.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and heavy metal band X Japan co-founder Yoshiki Hayashi were joined on the red carpet by Hollywood actor and musician Johnny Depp.

Other attendees included guitarist Jeff Beck, who was presented with The Icon award.

The event, which began in 2005, was being held in Japan for the first time.

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.