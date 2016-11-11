Johnny Depp (L) and Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry pose on the red carpet at the 2016 Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott (R) and lead guitarist Phil Collen pose on the red carpet at the 2016 Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

British rock musician and former guitarist for Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page poses on the red carpet at the 2016 Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(R-L) Musicians Rudolf Schenker, Orianthi, and Richie Sambora pose on the red carpet at the 2016 Classic Rock Roll of Honour awards in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO A host of rockers gathered in Tokyo for this year's Classic Rock Roll of Honour on Friday, an annual awards ceremony hosted by Classic Rock magazine.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and heavy metal band X Japan co-founder Yoshiki Hayashi were joined on the red carpet by Hollywood actor and musician Johnny Depp.

Other attendees included guitarist Jeff Beck, who was presented with The Icon award.

The event, which began in 2005, was being held in Japan for the first time.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)