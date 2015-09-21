Factbox: Key winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards

(Reuters) - The Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out on Sunday honoring the best writing, directing and performances in the television industry.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the Emmys, which are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
“Game of Thrones”
“Veep”
Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”
Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”
“Inside Amy Schumer”
“The Voice”
“Olive Kitteridge”
Richard Jenkins, “Olive Kitteridge”
Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler