September 21, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Key winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out on Sunday honoring the best writing, directing and performances in the television industry.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the Emmys, which are awarded by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Game of Thrones”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Veep”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tony Hale, “Veep”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Allison Janney, “Mom”

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Inside Amy Schumer”

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Voice”

LIMITED SERIES

“Olive Kitteridge”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Richard Jenkins, “Olive Kitteridge”

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler

