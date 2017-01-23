FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmy awards for television
#Entertainment News
January 23, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 7 months ago

Stephen Colbert to host 2017 Emmy awards for television

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honoree Stephen Colbert poses at the Oscar Wilde Awards at director J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica, California February 19, 2015.Kevork Djansezian

(Reuters) - Talk show host Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmys ceremony celebrating the highest honors in television, organizers said on Monday.

It will be the first time Colbert hosts the annual ceremony which takes place this year on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, broadcaster CBS television said in a statement.

Colbert, 52, is host of CBS's "Late Show" and made his name on the Emmy-winning satirical news shows "The Colbert Report" and "The Daily Show."

"We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert," Jack Sussman, executive vice president of live events at CBS, said in a statement,

Colbert quipped on Monday that the 2017 Emmys would produce "the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe."

Last year's Emmy host was Jimmy Kimmel, who will be hosting the 2017 Oscar ceremony next month.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish

