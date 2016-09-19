Cast members Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson attend a panel for the television series 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' during the TCA FX Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California U.S., August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTSM8JV

Front row left to right, executive producers and writers Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and executive producer Brad Simpson, director Ryan Murphy, executive producer Nina Jacobson, director Anthony M. Hemingway and journalist Jeffrey Toobin, back row from left to right, cast members Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson, John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr., Courtney B. Vance and David Schwimmer participate in a panel for the FX Networks 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Cable Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress Regina King from the ABC series 'America Crime' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fashion designer Zac Posen, of Lifetime's 'Project Runway,' and model Emily Ratajkowski arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Gwendoline Christie from the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016.

Heidi Klum, host of Lifetime's 'Project Runway,' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Producer Mark Burnett and his wife, actress Roma Downey, arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Tatiana Maslany from the BBC series 'Orphan Black' and actor Tom Cullen arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Keegan-Michael Key and guest arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jon Voight from the Showtime series 'Ray Donovan' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Hari Nef from the Amazon series 'Transparent' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Ellie Kemper, of the Netflix series 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The cast of Showtime's 'Homeland,' from left: Allan Corduner, Sebastian Koch, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Otto and Sarah Sokolovic, arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Felicity Huffman from ABC's drama series 'American Crime' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Television host Padma Lakshmi from Bravo's 'Top Chef' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angela Bassett, of FX Network's 'American Horror Story,' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Sophie Turner from the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Jane Krakowski from the Netflix series 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Jean Smart from the FX series 'Fargo' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Kit Harington from the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Claire Danes from the Showtime series 'Homeland' and husband Hugh Dancy arrive at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Aziz Ansari from the Netflix series 'Master of None' arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Producer Mark Burnett holds up the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for 'The Voice' at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for 'Veep' at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ryan Murphy accepts the award for Outstanding Limited Series for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Courtney B. Vance accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth straight Emmy on Sunday for her role in the satirical White House comedy on a night when politics played large in the midst of an extraordinary 2016 U.S. election campaign.

True crime also made its mark. "The People v. O.J. Simpson," FX's 10-hour dramatization of the former football player's 1995 double murder trial and sensational acquittal won nine Emmys, including for best limited series, writing, for lead actors Sarah Paulson and Courtney B. Vance and supporting actor Sterling K.Brown.

Paulson, who played losing Los Angeles trial prosecutor Marcia Clark in the show, brought Clark along with her to the Emmys.

"The more I learned about the real Marcia Clark... the more I had to recognize that I along with the rest of the world had been superficial and careless in my judgment," said Paulson, accepting her first Emmy.

Louis-Dreyfus, who plays the vainglorious U.S. president Selina Meyer on HBO's "Veep", apologized for what she called "the current political climate."

"I think that 'Veep' has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels like a sobering documentary," she said while accepting the award.

As Americans prepare to vote in November for a new president, "Veep" is also expected to win the coveted comedy series category, which is announced at the end of Sunday's three-hour ceremony.

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened Sunday's show with a string of jokes about Republican presidential contender and former "Celebrity Apprentice" host Donald Trump.

"If Donald Trump gets elected and he builds that wall, the first person we are throwing over it is Mark Burnett," quipped Kimmel, addressing Burnett, the British producer who created "Celebrity Apprentice."

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Kate McKinnon, who plays Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, won supporting comedy actress, while Louie Anderson was named best supporting actor for playing the wholesome mother of Zach Galifianakis' quirky clown in the FX comedy "Baskets."

Jeffrey Tambor won best comedy actor for a second time for his role as a father who transitions to a woman in Amazon's ground-breaking "Transparent

In the drama series race, to be announced later on Sunday, HBO's medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones," which dominated with 23 nominations, is seen as favorite to retain its crown for a second year.

(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)