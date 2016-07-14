FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Key nominees for the 2016 Emmy Awards
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 14, 2016 / 4:49 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Key nominees for the 2016 Emmy Awards

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - The nominations for the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, were announced on Thursday by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The following is a list of nominations in key categories for the Emmy Awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 18:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mr. Robot”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Will Forte, “The Last Man on Earth”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Laurie Metcalf, “Getting On”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“American Crime”

“Fargo”

“The Night Manager”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

“Roots”

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”Idris Elba, “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Lili Taylor, “American Crime”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

“The Tonight Show”

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.