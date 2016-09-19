Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, were handed out on Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
The following is a list of winners in key categories.
"Game of Thrones"
"Veep"
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Voice"
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mary Milliken