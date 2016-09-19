Factbox: Key winners at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards

Executive Producers David Benioff (C) and D.B. Weiss (R) accept the award for Oustanding Drama Series for "Game of Thrones" at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, were handed out on Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

The following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Game of Thrones"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Veep"

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for HBO's "Veep"at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 18, 2016. Mario Anzuon

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Voice"